Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

