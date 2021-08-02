Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 285 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 81,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 67,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 547,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90,433 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock remained flat at $$55.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953,043. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

