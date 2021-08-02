Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,620.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,620.00 and last traded at $1,619.99, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.34.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,020.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,505.17.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.