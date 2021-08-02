ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 20,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 in the last 90 days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

