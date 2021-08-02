Contrasting TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66%

80.1% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Zynga 1 1 11 0 2.77

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Zynga.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 6.20 $34.53 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.97 billion 5.57 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -505.00

TaskUs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Summary

TaskUs beats Zynga on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

