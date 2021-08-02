CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

