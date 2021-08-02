Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $183.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.04 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 35,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 735.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

