Cowen Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $525.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $452.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.44. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $301.56 and a 52 week high of $459.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.