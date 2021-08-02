Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.950-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

CR traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.20. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

