Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

