Credit Suisse Group Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $98.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Encompass Health stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

