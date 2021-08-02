Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

