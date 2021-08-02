CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
