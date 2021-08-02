CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

