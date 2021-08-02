Critical Analysis: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56 Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $314.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.71%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.03 $372.94 million $10.87 32.87 Yalla Group $134.93 million 13.86 $3.21 million ($0.02) -653.00

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Yalla Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

