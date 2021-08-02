Critical Survey: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.63% -5.22%

This is a summary of current recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 33.35 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.11 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

