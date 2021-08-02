CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.21. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

