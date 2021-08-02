Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $2,352.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,374.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.01418180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00371343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00146445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,713,035 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

