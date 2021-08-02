Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

CCEL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.