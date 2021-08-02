CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $16.83 or 0.00042749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $38,921.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,285.24 or 0.99769160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00071715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

