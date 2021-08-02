CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.020-3.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.02-3.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

