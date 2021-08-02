CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTIC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

