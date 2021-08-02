CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

