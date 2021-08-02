Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,100. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of ARE opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.42. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

