Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vipshop by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Vipshop by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

