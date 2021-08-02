Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $71.36 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

