Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $21,355,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,536.7% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 638,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 624,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.