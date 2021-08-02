Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,220 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $45.72 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

