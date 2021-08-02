Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

CNI stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

