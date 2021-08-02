Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,294 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 82.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

