Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $107.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

