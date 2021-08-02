Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CMLS stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

