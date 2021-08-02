CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

