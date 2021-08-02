Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLXPF shares. Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cybin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Cybin alerts:

CLXPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $472.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.