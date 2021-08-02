Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 4,854 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.03 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

