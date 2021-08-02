Cypress Capital Group Makes New $200,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $542,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $63,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 43.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,995 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

