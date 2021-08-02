CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.