Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post sales of $5.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.55 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,572,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

CYTK traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

