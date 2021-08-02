DA Davidson Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $400.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.17.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $363.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.