Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

