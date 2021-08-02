Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51. Dana has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.