Davis Rea LTD. Has $576,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.