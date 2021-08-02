Davis Rea LTD. Sells 870 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.68 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $217.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

