DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

DCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,016 ($78.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,377. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,112 ($92.92). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,007.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

