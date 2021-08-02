Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $471.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.14.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.62. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $415.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

