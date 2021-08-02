DerivaDAO Price Reaches $2.80 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and $209,949.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00007040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00102088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00138594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.73 or 1.00026777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.47 or 0.00841109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

