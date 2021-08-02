DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

