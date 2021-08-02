Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

Shares of VOS opened at €42.45 ($49.94) on Thursday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $745.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.47.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

