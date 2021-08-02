Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 340

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

Shares of LON FORT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.88). 222,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,294. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.69. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

