Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,770

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,614.50 ($21.09). The stock had a trading volume of 430,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,479.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

