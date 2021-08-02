Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,925

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,732 ($22.63). 575,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,879.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.33. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In related news, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

